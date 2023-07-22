The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

