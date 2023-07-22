The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

