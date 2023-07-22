Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 8,194,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 14,545,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Tilray Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

