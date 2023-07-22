tomiNet One Day Volume Reaches $19.09 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $235.57 million and $19.09 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00011970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.6217793 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,883,305.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

