Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.24.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $215.69. 1,353,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

