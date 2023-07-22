Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDFree Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.45.

TTD stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 561.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 530,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,782,983.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

