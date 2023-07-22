TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,044.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $870.00 to $1,044.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,042.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $860.13.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $887.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $838.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $766.84. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $899.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,628,436. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after acquiring an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 954.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,866,000 after acquiring an additional 277,270 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,643,000 after acquiring an additional 151,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.