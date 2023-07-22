Truist Financial Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $340.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other reports. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $294.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average of $218.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $318.68.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

