Truist Financial Increases Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $110.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WWD. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.88.

Woodward stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $121.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,691,000 after acquiring an additional 56,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,588,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

