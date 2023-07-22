Truist Financial Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $370.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.58.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,897.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $127.44 and a 1 year high of $348.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $11,839,865. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Penumbra by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.