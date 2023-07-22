Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

TWO opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.76. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.38%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.