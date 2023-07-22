United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $57.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Airlines by 151.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 544.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

