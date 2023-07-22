United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.
United Airlines Stock Performance
UAL opened at $57.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines
In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines
Analyst Ratings Changes
UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Airlines
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.