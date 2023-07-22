USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USNA. Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE USNA opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $248.36 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Jim Brown sold 12,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $811,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

