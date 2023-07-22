V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 222.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

