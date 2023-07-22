V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $190.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

