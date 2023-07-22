V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average is $174.75. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.