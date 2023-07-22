Vai Achieves Market Cap of $55.96 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Vai token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $55.96 million and approximately $6,852.51 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

