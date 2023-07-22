Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Cut by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.97. 720,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
