Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Cut by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.97. 720,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.99. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.