Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $250.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

