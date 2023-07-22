Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $227.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

