Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Vast Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 139,139,707 shares traded.

Vast Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83. The company has a market cap of £10.76 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.93.

Vast Resources Company Profile

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

