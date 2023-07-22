Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 40658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

Vector Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Vector Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Vector Capital’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

