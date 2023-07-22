Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.