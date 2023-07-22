Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1 %

AMT opened at $184.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.66. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.43.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

