Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. KLA makes up 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Stock Up 1.9 %

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $458.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $458.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.19. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $493.53. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

