Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 605 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $215.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.50 and its 200-day moving average is $227.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.24.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

