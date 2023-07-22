Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227,747 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.47% of Marten Transport worth $92,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 835.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday.

Marten Transport Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.