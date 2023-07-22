Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,524,971 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $103,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,097,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

