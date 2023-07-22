Volex plc (LON:VLX) Insider Purchases £341,219.41 in Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 118,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £341,219.41 ($446,155.09).

VLX stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £521.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,694.12 and a beta of 1.01. Volex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 279.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 253.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Volex’s payout ratio is presently 2,352.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Volex from GBX 490 ($6.41) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

