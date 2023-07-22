VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.45. VolitionRx shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 78,021 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. Analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

