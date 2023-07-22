VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRXGet Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.45. VolitionRx shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 78,021 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. Analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VolitionRx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

