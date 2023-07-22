W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $705.50.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $769.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,638. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $471.01 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $723.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

