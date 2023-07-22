Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Cuts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,551. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.