Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $4.16 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,845. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

