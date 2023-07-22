Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $2.70 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,381 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,953,000 after acquiring an additional 122,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,966,000 after purchasing an additional 916,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,710,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.