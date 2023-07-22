Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 15,497 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.29% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 852,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 415,296 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,317,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,137 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 234,112 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

VMO remained flat at $9.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,420. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

