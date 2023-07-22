Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 187 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.30.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded up $4.07 on Friday, reaching $242.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,338,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,557. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

