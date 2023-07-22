Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 33,890 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,890 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 387,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,319. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $19.64.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

