Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 423 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 183,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

