Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

MMC stock opened at $191.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

