Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $39.18 million and $966,415.46 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00045370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,833,416 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

