Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.89.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.77. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

