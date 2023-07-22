Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $161.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCN. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $144.64 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,015,000 after acquiring an additional 372,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $602,107,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,712,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,484,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,768,000 after buying an additional 67,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

