Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $48,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $3,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

NYSE ABT opened at $114.31 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $198.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

