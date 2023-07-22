Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

