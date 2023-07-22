Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,486.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 110,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $257.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

