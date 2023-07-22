Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $20.66 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of Aflac worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up

Aflac stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

