Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 225,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,659,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $415.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $419.37. The company has a market cap of $315.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

