Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $134.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

