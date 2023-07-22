Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

