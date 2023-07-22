Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,445,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $269.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $270.37.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.90.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

